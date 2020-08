Leon County announces 15 days of free COVID-19 testing

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - Leon County has announced 15 days of free COVID-19 testing at three different locations.

All testing sites will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., testing at all sites will be free of charge.

Pre-registration will not be available for walk-up testing, registration will be on-site. Officials in Leon County said pre-registration might be available for drive-thru testing, but do not know for sure yet. That information will be available the day before testing.

Location Date Time Type of Testing Buffalo Civic Center

942 N. Hill St Buffalo, TX 75831 August 3 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Walk-Up Testing Buffalo Civic Center

942 N. Hill St Buffalo, TX 75831 August 4 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Walk-Up Testing Jewett Civic Center

111 Robinson Ave Jewett, TX 75846 August 4 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Walk-Up Testing Buffalo Civic Center

942 N. Hill St Buffalo, TX 75831 August 5 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Walk-Up Testing Leon County EXPO

3637 County Road 305 Buffalo, TX 75831 August 5 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Drive-Thru Testing Buffalo Civic Center

942 N. Hill St Buffalo, TX 75831 August 6 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Walk-Up Testing Buffalo Civic Center

942 N. Hill St Buffalo, TX 75831 August 7 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Walk-Up Testing Buffalo Civic Center

942 N. Hill St Buffalo, TX 75831 August 10 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Walk-Up Testing Buffalo Civic Center

942 N. Hill St Buffalo, TX 75831 August 11 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Walk-Up Testing Buffalo Civic Center

942 N. Hill St Buffalo, TX 75831 August 12 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Walk-Up Testing Buffalo Civic Center

942 N. Hill St Buffalo, TX 75831 August 13 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Walk-Up Testing Buffalo Civic Center

942 N. Hill St Buffalo, TX 75831 August 14 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Walk-Up Testing Buffalo Civic Center

942 N. Hill St Buffalo, TX 75831 August 17 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Walk-Up Testing Buffalo Civic Center

942 N. Hill St Buffalo, TX 75831 August 18 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Walk-Up Testing Buffalo Civic Center

942 N. Hill St Buffalo, TX 75831 August 19 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Walk-Up Testing Buffalo Civic Center

942 N. Hill St Buffalo, TX 75831 August 20 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Walk-Up Testing Buffalo Civic Center

942 N. Hill St Buffalo, TX 75831 August 21 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Walk-Up Testing

