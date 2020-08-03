Advertisement

Local district court to resume jury trials

Staff at the courthouse have been working on a plan to get the courtrooms back open for trials.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Beginning Tuesday a Brazos County District Court will hold its first trial since Mid-March due to COVID-19.

Brazos County 361st District Court Judge Steve Smith says they are doing everything they can to keep jurors safe while providing victims and the accused their day in court.

Judge Smith says all jurors will be provided face shields and will be six feet apart.

Local defense attorney Shane Phelps says he understands the need to get the courts back on track but he fears COVID-19 will prevent jurors from showing up.

“Summoning jury panels during this pandemic creates a real issue about whether we’re going to see a fair cross-section of the community. It’s our very strong belief that you can’t get that as things are now,” said Phelps.

The court held jury selection Monday and will begin trial Tuesday morning.

