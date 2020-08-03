New Brazos County Commissioner Chuck Konderla shares thoughts on upcoming budget

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Commissioners are still working on their upcoming budget during some challenging times.

On Thursday county commissioners got an update on the budget and learned about the millions of dollars they’ll have to pay for new roofs. More than 60 county buildings were damaged in the May hail storm. Chuck Konderla is the newest addition to the court after filling Sammy Catalena’s spot following his passing. Konderla said their finances have plenty of reserves. He doesn’t want to see the tax rate go up and would like to lower it if possible.

“But that’s something that I’ve been very vocal about and I know several commissioners have joined me in that. We really want to if that means delaying some capital projects. If that means cutting expenses where we need to. We’d like to do that. We’ve held off on hiring new people for new positions. We’ve done a 10 percent departmental cut county-wide,” said Konderla, who serves Precinct 2.

The final budget nor tax rate has not been adopted yet. He said they have also had COVID-related expenses to deal with. We have our previous story on Thursday’s budget meeting here.

