Advertisement

New Brazos County Commissioner Chuck Konderla shares thoughts on upcoming budget

Chuck Konderla is the newest member of the Brazos County Commissioner's Court.
Chuck Konderla is the newest member of the Brazos County Commissioner's Court.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Commissioners are still working on their upcoming budget during some challenging times.

On Thursday county commissioners got an update on the budget and learned about the millions of dollars they’ll have to pay for new roofs. More than 60 county buildings were damaged in the May hail storm. Chuck Konderla is the newest addition to the court after filling Sammy Catalena’s spot following his passing. Konderla said their finances have plenty of reserves. He doesn’t want to see the tax rate go up and would like to lower it if possible.

“But that’s something that I’ve been very vocal about and I know several commissioners have joined me in that. We really want to if that means delaying some capital projects. If that means cutting expenses where we need to. We’d like to do that. We’ve held off on hiring new people for new positions. We’ve done a 10 percent departmental cut county-wide,” said Konderla, who serves Precinct 2.

The final budget nor tax rate has not been adopted yet. He said they have also had COVID-related expenses to deal with. We have our previous story on Thursday’s budget meeting here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 7/31

Updated: 21 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Drive-by parade goes for 2+ hours to celebrate former Blue Bell president and CEO’s 90th birthday

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
Howard Kruse created Blue Bell’s signature Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream in 1967.

News

Sunday storms brought ominous skies, wind damage to the Brazos Valley

Updated: 4 hours ago
Strong storms created ominous skies and localized wind damage Sunday afternoon

Coronavirus

Brazos County confirms 13 new COVID-19 cases, 525 active cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Latest News

News

Rainfall totals: Over half a foot of rain fell for some Friday night

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Heavy rain fell Friday night into the early hours of August 1st. Up to half a foot of rain or more fell in parts of the Brazos Valley

News

Waller County Sheriff dies following a heart attack

Updated: 21 hours ago
A long-time Waller County Sheriff has died after suffering a heart attack.

News

Bryan couple surprised with parade for 50th wedding anniversary

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
A Bryan couple had a special surprise on their special day.

News

Young College Station mother dies of COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
A College Station mom is being remembered while her family warns others to take COVID-19 seriously.

News

Waller County Sheriff dies following heart attack

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
Waller County Sheriff Glenn Smith dies of apparent heart attack.

News

Longtime Downtown Bryan Barber retires, friend keeping shop open

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
A longtime Bryan barber is retiring.