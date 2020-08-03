Advertisement

NHL reports no positive tests from active teams

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The National Hockey League says there have been zero positive coronavirus test results since 24 teams entered quarantined bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta.

The league announced it had administered more than 7,000 tests to players, coaches, staff and officials over the past week. Teams with 52-member traveling parties entered the bubbles July 26.

There were also zero positives the previous week when teams were still in their home cities for training camp.

