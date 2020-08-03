Rain and storm chance hangs around for the first half of the week

Monday afternoon brings mid to upper 90s across the Brazos Valley along with the chance to see scattered showers and storms roll through portions of the area. We’ll be keep close eyes on the radar heading into the evening as a line of showers and storms pushes in from the west towards the I-35 corridor.

As a high pressure system that sits out over the western portion of the U.S. tries to shift eastward, little disturbances filter into the State of Texas. That, combined with a boundary that moves down from North Texas, will keep the rain chances alive through mid week with about a 30% shot at seeing scattered rain and storm activity in the afternoons. Other than that, temperatures sit in the upper 90s each day, but hey - were we really expecting anything different for the first week of August?

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance for isolated storms. High: 98. Heat Index: 103. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance for a few showers or storms. High: 98. Heat Index: 104. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

