Reason to Smile - August 3, 2020

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s Reason to Smile is 5-year-old PJ. He is a strong fighter battling leukemia.

This brave warrior got the experience of a birthday parade with outpouring love from the community driving by.

If you have a Reason to Smile, we want to know about it. Log on to kbtx.com to find out how to submit your photo. Reason to Smile is sponsored by Brazos Valley Orthodontic Specialists.

