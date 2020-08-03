Registration open for Lincoln Center’s After-School Program

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Monday, registration for the Lincoln Center’s After-School Program opened, but this year will look a little different.

Due to COVID-19, new protocols for children will include frequent hand washing, face masks, and temperature checks. Parents will not be allowed in the facility.

There will be strict cleaning and disinfecting during and after the program, which will follow CDC guidelines.

Space is also limited. Between the Lincoln Center and Southwood Community Center 40 member spots had to be cut. At the Lincoln Center they have 60 spots open and at Southwood Community Center there is 20, There will be 10-12 members in each room.

“It was a difficult decision because it’s a much needed program for our parents and we want to be able to serve everyone. So yes, it was a very challenging decision to do that,” said Cheletia Johnson, the recreation supervisor at the Lincoln Center.

If you would like to register for fall semester you can call the Lincoln Center at 979.764.3779 or visit this website.

Participants must be engaged in on-site classroom learning through CSISD. Dates are subject to change, and the program will follow the CSISD schedule.

A mandatory virtual parent orientation will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7.

