Remnant Nawlins/Halftime open in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Remnant Nawlins/Halftime is open in Bryan serving cajun favorites and unique cocktails.

Located on East State Highway 21 in Bryan, Remnant Nawlins/Halftime is a combination of the New Orleans style cuisine - gumbo, meat pies, red beans and rice- as seen on the menu at The Remnant Nawlins on Groesbeck Street, but is also combined with the drinks of Halftime.

“We still want to still be hospitable,” said Korey Thomas, Partner and Co-Owner of Remant Nawlins/Halftime. “We still want to do great customer service. Give you the freshest food that we possibly could, and we try to incorporate that same concept of HalfTime with the drinks. [It’s] just basically a combination of cocktails and the food.”

Also at the Remnant Nawlins/Halftime are two food trucks, Vics Street Treats and Honey’s Favored Sweets. Vics Street Treats features items like fruit snacks with toppings from Mexico. Honey’s Favored Sweets offers sweet desserts like funnel cakes, fried cheesecakes, fried Oreos, and more!

Currently, Remnant Nawlins/Halftime is operating at to-go only. To-go orders can be placed at (979) 485-6367.

Remnant Nawlins/Halftime is currently open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The restaurant is located at 5809 East State Highway 21 in Bryan.

