Cooler start with eyes on the radar to start the week

Thanks to a quick little dip in moisture here at the surface and plenty of storms this past weekend, we’re waking up near 70 area-wide! Enjoy the cooler start - sunshine roars us back to the upper 90s this afternoon. Another round of showers and storms could come our way before the day is done, and we may keep that regime in place through midweek.

As a boundary starts to sag southward out of North Texas, it provides a focus for rain and storms to develop as little impulses of energy move through the jet stream above us. For these reasons, we’ll hang onto some better chances for rain each afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 90s. Any thunderstorm that does develop gives us a chance for some healthy, tropical downpours as well as some gusty winds. It’ll be a good idea to keep that PinPoint Weather App close by through Wednesday.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance for a few showers or storms. High: 98. Heat Index: 103. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance for isolated storms. High: 98. Heat Index: 104. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 75. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

