Advertisement

Texas families now have until Aug. 21 to apply for food aid to make up for school meals

A volunteer loads a box of groceries into a truck for delivery to a nearby community in the Panhandle. Photo credit: Callie Richmond for The Texas Tribune
A volunteer loads a box of groceries into a truck for delivery to a nearby community in the Panhandle. Photo credit: Callie Richmond for The Texas Tribune(Callie Richmond | Callie Richmond for The Texas Tribune)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (Texas Tribune) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he has extended the deadline to apply for the Pandemic EBT card, which pays $285 for each student who received free and reduced-price meals, to Aug. 21.

The federal benefit for lower-income students is intended to fill the gap caused when schools shut down in the spring because of the pandemic. The deadline had previously been extended from the end of June to the end of July.

Food policy advocates said these extensions are necessary to give more time to the families of about 800,000 eligible Texas children who have yet to apply for the federal program.

As of July 17, a little more than 20% of the 3.6 million eligible Texas school children had not been signed up for the program, according to Texas Department of Agriculture data, said Rachel Cooper, a senior policy analyst with Every Texan, a left-leaning think tank previously known as the Center for Public Policy Priorities.

“We’re pleased with how many families have so far received this benefit, but there are still thousands of eligible families in our communities that can apply for assistance,” Wayne Salter, Texas Health and Human Services’ access and eligibility services deputy executive commissioner, said in a written statement.

While some Texas counties — including Hidalgo, Harris, Fort Bend and Nueces — have reached upward of 88% of eligible applicants, others — including Williamson, Potter and Ector counties — are hovering around 67%, according to data from the agriculture department.

Thousands of families are still applying every day, but “with all of the chaos and disruption” of the last few months, many still don’t know they qualify, Cooper said.

In addition to the online application, the state also has a phone number families can call to fill out applications over the phone; translators are available if needed.

Cooper said it’s likely that many immigrant families have hesitated to apply because they don’t know that their immigration status will not bar them from aid or hurt their chances to become legal residents under the public charge rule — which penalizes immigrants who have used public benefits for a certain period of time.

“We know that families are struggling right now,” Cooper said. “Food insecurity rates have skyrocketed for families in Texas, and so any additional money that they can put toward food helps, and this is one way to get help to those families and kids right away.”

Copyright 2020 Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 7/31

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

United Way of the Brazos Valley to distribute 4,000 free facemasks in Franklin

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
United Way of the Brazos Valley is partnering with Luminant to give away free facemasks during its drive-thru distribution event on Friday, Aug. 7, from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

News

Former State Rep. John Otto dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Oder
Otto has served at the Assistant Vice Chancellor and Director of Local Government Relations for the system since 2017.

News

Remnant Nawlins/Halftime-Food

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Remnant Nawlins/Halftime-Cocktails

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Remnant Nawlins/Halftime-In the kitchen

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Remnant Nawlins/Halftime

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Child protection workers warn abuse cases on rise during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
Behind doctors, teachers are the highest number of primary reporters of child abuse in the state of Texas. But many students don't have that safety net while remote learning.

News

Child protection workers warn abuse cases on rise during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Funeral Services announced for Waller County Sheriff

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tre Jones
The services will be held on Wednesday, August 5 at 11 am at the Community of Faith Church in Houston. Then a private ceremony will be held Thursday, August 6 at Hemphill Cemetery in Hemphill, TX.

News

Sunday Night Weather Update 8/2

Updated: 13 hours ago
Sunday Night Weather Update 8/2 | News Three At Ten