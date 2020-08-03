Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Blinn faculty members honored

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four Blinn College District faculty and staff members received 2020 National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) Excellence Awards in recognition of their dedication to Blinn College students.

Biology Professor Dr. Katherine Barker, Psychology Professor Barb Corbisier, Data Analyst Lillian Marshall, and Assistant Academic Dean and English Professor John Schaffer received medallions from NISOD to commemorate their achievements.

NISOD is a membership organization that promotes and celebrates excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges. First presented in 1989, NISOD’s Excellence Awards recognize educators who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution to their students and colleagues.

“These individuals embody Blinn’s commitment to its students and the community,” said Dr. Mary Hensley, Chancellor of the Blinn College District. “Their recognition highlights the role our faculty and staff play in creating an engaging and innovative academic environment, which has served to make Blinn one of the most highly regarded community colleges in Texas.”

Faculty, staff, students, and departmental supervisors initiated nominations based on character and integrity, effectiveness as instructors, involvement in student organizations and activities, service to Blinn, and participation in professional organizations and professional development activities. Final recipient selections were made by Blinn’s Professional Development Funding Committee.

