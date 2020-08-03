Advertisement

United Way of the Brazos Valley to distribute 4,000 free facemasks in Franklin

United Way of the Brazos Valley is partnering with Luminant to give away free facemasks during its drive-thru distribution event on Friday, Aug. 7
United Way of the Brazos Valley distributed 11,000 free face masks at Veterans Park on July 15, 2020.
United Way of the Brazos Valley distributed 11,000 free face masks at Veterans Park on July 15, 2020.(KBTX Staff)
By Tennyson Guthrie
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - United Way of the Brazos Valley is partnering with Luminant to give away free facemasks during its drive-thru distribution event on Friday, Aug. 7, from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Approximately 4,000 facemasks will be distributed, including surgical masks provided by Robertson County Emergency Management.

Residents can pick up a facemask bundle at the Pridgeon Center in Franklin.

The free facemasks will be distributed in bundles of five. Limit of one facemask bundle per car, while supplies last.

There is no cost, registration or identification requirement to receive a free facemask bundle.

The United Way of the Brazos Valley has distributed approximately 16,000 facemasks during its previous distribution events in July.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 7/31

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Former State Rep. John Otto dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Oder
Otto has served at the Assistant Vice Chancellor and Director of Local Government Relations for the system since 2017.

News

Remnant Nawlins/Halftime-Food

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Remnant Nawlins/Halftime-Cocktails

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Remnant Nawlins/Halftime-In the kitchen

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Remnant Nawlins/Halftime

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Child protection workers warn abuse cases on rise during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
Behind doctors, teachers are the highest number of primary reporters of child abuse in the state of Texas. But many students don't have that safety net while remote learning.

News

Child protection workers warn abuse cases on rise during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Funeral Services announced for Waller County Sheriff

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tre Jones
The services will be held on Wednesday, August 5 at 11 am at the Community of Faith Church in Houston. Then a private ceremony will be held Thursday, August 6 at Hemphill Cemetery in Hemphill, TX.

News

Sunday Night Weather Update 8/2

Updated: 13 hours ago
Sunday Night Weather Update 8/2 | News Three At Ten