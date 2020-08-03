United Way of the Brazos Valley to distribute 4,000 free facemasks in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - United Way of the Brazos Valley is partnering with Luminant to give away free facemasks during its drive-thru distribution event on Friday, Aug. 7, from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Approximately 4,000 facemasks will be distributed, including surgical masks provided by Robertson County Emergency Management.

Residents can pick up a facemask bundle at the Pridgeon Center in Franklin.

The free facemasks will be distributed in bundles of five. Limit of one facemask bundle per car, while supplies last.

There is no cost, registration or identification requirement to receive a free facemask bundle.

The United Way of the Brazos Valley has distributed approximately 16,000 facemasks during its previous distribution events in July.

