Walker County issues burn ban

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Officials in Walker County have issued a burn ban until further notice.

Walker joins Waller, Milam, Robertson, and Lee counties on the list of burn bans in the Brazos Valley. A largely uneven distribution of rain across the area over the summer is likely the culprit for some counties putting the ban into effect, while others have not.

Under this burn ban, outdoor burning is prohibited.

