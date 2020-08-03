Advertisement

Walker County issues burn ban

Outdoor burning is prohibited until further notice
Walker, Lee, Milam, Robertson, and Waller counties are all under a burn ban as of August 3, 2020
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Officials in Walker County have issued a burn ban until further notice.

Walker joins Waller, Milam, Robertson, and Lee counties on the list of burn bans in the Brazos Valley. A largely uneven distribution of rain across the area over the summer is likely the culprit for some counties putting the ban into effect, while others have not.

Under this burn ban, outdoor burning is prohibited.

