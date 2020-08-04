Batson looks to become youngest Cornhole Professional

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder sophomore Kaleb Batson has been playing cornhole for three years and has gotten pretty good at it. So good, that this week he will be competitng at a pro qualifier tournament in Rockhill, South Carolina, in hopes of becoming the youngest professional Cornhole player in the American Cornhole League.

“It was really nerve racking. There were a lot of things going on it was really exciting. Just to get that monkey off my back. I’ve never won a singles event until this event,” said Batson.

Not only was it his first singles title, but he was also the youngest competitor, he had to beat players from all ages and levels of experience to claim the Texas Open title.

Kaleb Batson preparing for pro qualifying tournament this week in Rockhill, South Carolina. (Darryl Bruffett)

“I played one of the oldest dudes there and he was in his 80’s,” added Batson.

The 14 yaer old didn’t have much trouble managing the competition at State which included beating World Champion A.J. Sims from nearby Caldwell in the finals to claim the title in the bit of a runaway.

Batson says the socialization involved in Cornhole has caused this teenage to be more open with people and mature.

“Having really good dudes that you can talk to all the time and making newer friends that are older and helping get more mature by being with older people and talking with them and playing cornhole,” continued Kaleb.

Kaleb has developed the skills and gained a lot of confidence so if he can play well enough at the Championship of Bags in Rockhill he’ll be able to turn pro next season. Something that probably helped him elevate his game was the corona virus. Being forced to on-line learning gaving him lots of time to toss bags.

“It was a lot It was more of a repeating thing that I was doing. Practicing almost every day. Just throwing everyday back and forth and back and forth,” said the Rudder High School sophomore.

Consistency is key in being successful in cornhole and Kaleb has learned when to play defensively and when to he can go at the hole against an opponent. Kaleb says the popularity of the sport is growing and someday it could be an olympic event.

“I think it’s getting there. It’s growing very fast,” wrapped up Batson.

