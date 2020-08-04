BCS Axe House opens its doors Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BCS Axe House officially opens in Bryan on Wednesday featuring axe throwing, unique technology, food, drinks, and more.

BCS Axe House prides itself on being in the business of “axe sticking” and not axe throwing, and that’s due to facility’s end grain targets, according to the BCS Axe House website.

“Axe House is just an indoor amusement facility,” said BCS Axe House Owner, Jes Linne. “Think about rolling a bowling ball or think about throwing darts. We are just throwing axes! It’s just a really fun time for all.”

KBTX got a sneak peek of the facility that boasts 14 indoor lanes, which feature patent-pending anti-bounce borders in case you don’t hit the target.

Each lane hosts six people.

Unlike most traditional axe throwing businesses, BCS Axe House uses digitally projected targets, which gives users the ability to keep score digitally and also try different types of targets and games like tic-tac-toe or upload photos and throw axes or ninja stars at a photo of your choice. According to Linne, this type of projected targets are rare in the industry because most use a paper target.

As part of the experience, BCS Axe House has “axe-perts.” An “axe-pert” monitors safety and helps individuals learn how to throw if needed, according to the BCS Axe House website.

According to BCS Axe House, there is a minimum age for axe throwing at their facility. Children ages 12 and older can throw axes and ninja stars, and if they are under the age of 16, they must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Want to try throwing an axe or ninja star? BCS Axe House is taking bookings now online and will take walk-ins once it is officially open.

If you work up an appetite from throwing, BCS Axe House has partnered with 3rd on Main Kitchen to provide food options.

“We wanted to have really really great food,” said 3rd on Main Kitchen Owner, Wade Beckman. “Kind of a little bit of a bar type situation, so we did some takeoffs of what we do at 3rd on Main.”

BCS Axe House also has a bar that plans to serve alcohol.

During the pandemic, BCS Axe House is holding itself to the same standard as restaurants for COVID-19 precautions, and groups will be spaced out to every other lane, according to Linne. Axes and surfaces are all wiped down, according to the BCS Axe House website.

The axe throwing facility is open Wednesday-Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

BCS Axe House is located at 3601 South Texas Avenue in Bryan.

