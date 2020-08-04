BCS Together teaming up with local businesses for donation week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -BCS Together works to provide basic necessities like clothing, shoes, and hygiene items for children that enter the foster care system.

This week more than 30 businesses are participating in a donation week and are asking the community to stop by and drop off new items.

“It’s kind of their whole mission, of the community banding together to help those in need and so we wanted to do our part by serving as a collection facility,” said Kaitlyn Smith with Daniel Stark Law.

Lauren Falcone with BCS Together says since January they’ve provided services to nearly 400 kids. She says they’re expecting that number to increase.

“Teachers are one of the number one reporters of abuse and neglect incidents. As kids head back to school we expect those numbers to rise so here at the closet we are using the month of August to prepare for those numbers to significantly increase and to be able to serve and meet the needs of children,” said Falcone.

You can find the list of participating businesses here.

on Aug. 12 BCS Together will host a donation drive-thru at their closet location at 3811 Old College in Bryan from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The non-profit is looking for new items like:

Diapers and wipes

Kids toothbrushes and toothpaste

Kids clothing and pajamas

Toys for toddlers and activities for teens

Socks and underwear (for toddlers and teens)

BCS Together has registries at Target and Amazon

