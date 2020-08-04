Advertisement

Bombers gear up for TCL playoffs

The TCL South champs will play San Antonio Flying Chanclas Tuesday
(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers start the Texas Collegiate League playoffs this week. The Bombers won the South Division and will play the San Antonio Flying Chanclas in game one of their best of three series in San Antonio starting Tuesday.

Brazos Valley will have home field advantage in this first playoff series. The Bombers have won 7 of the last 8 TCL championships, so of course they want to capture another title. The Bombers wrapped up their regular season with a sweep over the Victoria Generals, so they feel like they’ve got momentum heading into the postseason.

“I mean the sweep was a big confidence boost for sure for like the morale of the team and everything, especially after Round Rock, getting swept there. Coming back with another sweep was good for us. I think we’re all just really happy and playing loose to be in the playoffs now and doing what Bombers should be doing right now,” said Bombers Center Fielder Grayson Tatrow.

“I mean we’re really excited. We’re going down to San Antonio, Missions Field. It’s a minor league AAA ballpark. We’re really excited to get after it and hopefully win that first game. Then come back on Wednesday and clinch the series,” added Bombers Infielder and Aggie Logan Sartori.

First pitch for game one of the playoffs is at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in San Antonio at Missions Field. The series will return to Bryan and Travis Park on Wednesday and Thursday if a game 3 is needed. The winner of the Division Series will advance to a one-game championship on Saturday.

