Brazos County confirms 17 new COVID-19 cases, 511 active cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 17 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 511 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 46 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

26 people are currently hospitalized. Four people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,396 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,953. There have been 31,407 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 63 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 76 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 351

77802: 337

77803: 1,125

77805: 8

77806: 5

77807: 256

77808: 192

77840: 685

77841: 3

77842: 2

77843: 7

77845: 910

77859: 1

77866: 4

77868: 8

77881: 2

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 83 213 Brazos 511 3,953 Burleson 62 231 Grimes 190 832 Houston 47 220 Lee 41 153 Leon 36 138 Madison 490 645 Milam 23 314 Montgomery 2,316 6,291 Robertson 119 226 San Jacinto 19 148 Trinity 57 143 Walker 688 3,103 Waller 130 406 Washington 120 497

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 436 staffed hospital beds with 127 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 41 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 67 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 83 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 213 total cases and 127 recovered cases.

Burleson County currently has 62 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 231 total cases, and 164 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 190 active cases. There have been 832 total cases and 149 recoveries. There have been 520 total TDCJ cases.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 220 total cases of COVID-19. There are 47 active cases and 109 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has 60 active cases.

Lee County has reported 41 active cases. The county has a total of 153 cases, with 104 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Leon County currently has 36 active cases. The county has 138 total cases, with 101 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 490 active cases. The county has a total of 645 cases with 153 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 23 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 314 total cases and 299 recovered cases. There are currently four patients hospitalized, and three COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,316 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 6,291 total cases and 3,734 recovered cases. There are currently 67 people hospitalized, and there have been 69 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 119 active COVID-19 cases, with 226 total cases. Currently, 107 patients have recovered and there has been one COVID-19 related death. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 70

77856 - 27

77837 - 10

76629 - 11

77867 - 0

77882 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 19 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 148 cases with 121 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 57 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 143 total cases with 84 recoveries.

Walker County has 3,103 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 688 cases are active in the community and 448 are recovered community cases. 1,967 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 130 active cases of COVID-19. There are 406 total cases and 276 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 120 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 497 total cases with 331 recoveries and 38 deaths.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 137,576 active cases and 297,422 recoveries. There have been 442,014 total cases reported and 3,834,586 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 7,016 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 76,642 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 3 at 3:20 p.m.

