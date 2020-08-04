BV Board of Education rep: ‘I encourage each family to think hard’ about whether to do in-person schooling'

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Each family must make the school decision for themselves, but Barbara Cargill hopes that each family will also feel comfortable with whatever they decide.

Cargill, the District 8 State Board of Education representative for most Brazos Valley school districts, says the choice between in-classroom learning and online education will be a deeply personal and hopefully well-informed one.

“I know that our school districts are doing a lot of these extreme measures because they want to make sure their personnel are safe, the teachers are safe, as well as the children,” said Cargill on First News at Four. “I would be comfortable sending my children back, but that is something my husband and I would decide for ourselves. So I encourage you, as a family, to come to that decision and to just think about whether you would feel comfortable because the online option is also a good option.”

Still, Cargill—also a former classroom teacher—says it’s difficult to mimic the in-classroom experience over a computer screen.

“I know especially for our little ones that are beginning readers, K-2, it’s really critical; research shows that having that in-person contact with the teacher in the classroom is so important as we lay that foundation in their reading,” Cargill said. “For older children as well, the socialization and being in the classroom with other children, with the safety precautions in place, that the TEA has come out with.”

When students—at least some of them—return to classrooms, Cargill explains that the policy for handling a confirmed COVID-19 case may vary slightly district to district. However, what will remain consistent will be that the local health department will need to be involved. Also, communication will be key.

“Common areas where the student has been with other students and staff has to be disinfected,” said Cargill. “Then of course all of the teachers and staff and families would need to be contacted… The main thing is to have transparency and make sure there is a lot of open communication and there would be.”

Of course, that student would also be quarantined at home. As for how contact tracing would occur, Cargill said, again, that will be a local decision by the school district, presumably with input from the health department in the area.

For the conversation from First News at Four, see the video player above.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.