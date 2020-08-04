Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley moving to Lake Walk

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley is leaving it’s current home on East 29th Street for the Lake Walk area. They’ll move into 3,000 square feet on Lake Atlas Drive. They’re tentatively scheduled to reopen to the public in January of 2021.

The Children’s Museum has always been a place for our community to come together to play and learn and I’m certain our next chapter at Lake Walk will continue that legacy. I believe our community will enjoy the new, fresh, engaging exhibits and activities they’ll find at our new space. We’re proud of the partnership and vision we share with our friends at Lake Walk and we’re excited about what the future holds for The Children’s Museum and our community.

The current lease will last three years, but the museum plans to stay there permanently. The plan is to move into a state-of-the-art standalone building between Lake Walk Pavilion and the observation tower by 2024.

The children’s museum has been part of the community for over 25 years.

