Advertisement

Doncic’s triple-double sends Mavericks past Kings in OT

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Luka Doncic punctuated a triple-double by making the tiebreaking shot with 1:57 left in overtime Tuesday and leading the Dallas Mavericks past the Sacramento Kings, 114-110.

Doncic was sensational, finishing with 34 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and 12 assists. Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points and seven rebounds before fouling out late in regulation.

It was the Mavs’ first victory since arriving at Walt Disney World and allowed them to remain the only NBA to avoid three straight losses this season.

Latest News

Sports

SEC announces new fall preseason football practice schedule

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Southeastern Conference today announced adjusted dates for preseason football activities for SEC schools with the first allowable practice now scheduled for August 17. The new SEC calendar provides student-athletes with more days off than required by the NCAA and fewer practices than permitted by current NCAA rules.

Sports

Batson looks to become youngest Cornhole Professional

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
Rudder sophomore Kaleb Batson has been playing cornhole for three years and has gotten pretty good at it. So good, that this week he will be competitng at a pro qualifier tournament in Rockhill, South Carolina, in hopes of becoming the youngest professional Cornhole player in the American Cornhole League.

Sports

Bombers gear up for TCL playoffs

Updated: 21 hours ago
The TCL South champs will play San Antonio Flying Chanclas Tuesday

Sports

Batson looks to become youngest Cornhole Professional

Updated: 21 hours ago
Rudder sophomore Kaleb Batson has been playing cornhole for three years and has gotten pretty good at it.

Latest News

Sports

Bombers gear up for TCL playoffs

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The Brazos Valley Bombers start the Texas Collegiate League playoffs this week. The Bombers won the South Division and will play the San Antonio Flying Chanclas in game one of their best of three series in San Antonio starting Tuesday.

Sports

Community celebrates Merrill Green’s 90th Birthday

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Family and friends were able to celebrate former Bryan High head football coach Merrill Green’s 90th birthday on Saturday with a drive by parade.

Sports

Aggies set to play Colorado next year in Denver

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The 2021 match-up would be at Empower Field at Mile High

Sports

Excitement can build for 2020 football season - 6 p.m.

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Texas A&M football fans may have to wait three extra weeks for the 2020 college football season to begin, but there is a season to look forward to.

Sports

Cardinals-Tigers series postponed after test results

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s four-game series at Detroit.

Sports

Texas A&M Athletics Announces The B.L.U.E.print

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Athletics announced the creation of The B.L.U.E.print - Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence - a student-athlete led organization to provide leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice.