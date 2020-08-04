Doncic’s triple-double sends Mavericks past Kings in OT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Luka Doncic punctuated a triple-double by making the tiebreaking shot with 1:57 left in overtime Tuesday and leading the Dallas Mavericks past the Sacramento Kings, 114-110.

Doncic was sensational, finishing with 34 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and 12 assists. Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points and seven rebounds before fouling out late in regulation.

It was the Mavs’ first victory since arriving at Walt Disney World and allowed them to remain the only NBA to avoid three straight losses this season.