H-E-B recalls salmon burgers
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B is recalling its Blue Cheese Salmon Burgers because of an undeclared allergen.
The products contain wheat, which isn’t declared on the product label.
One illness has been reported, the San Antonio-based chain said.
The products, which were sold at the seafood counter, in the seafood department and in the meal simple area of H-E-B stores throughout the state, have been removed from store shelves.
