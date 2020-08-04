Hillside Medical Lodge seniors looking for pen pals

GATESVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The coronavirus pandemic has kept everyone at home and sometimes, isolated from friends and family. Those is nursing homes are in the high risk category for COVID-19 and visitor access has been restricted since the start of the pandemic.

Seniors at Hillside Medical Lodge have been kept busy with activities put on by staff. They just ended their “Wellness Around the World” campaign, where the seniors learned about a different county each week.

The month of August is here, and so is a new wellness campaign. This month, seniors at Hillside Medical Lodge are looking for pen pals to write to. According to a post on Facebook, 52 residents want to participate in the “Pen Pal Around the World” wellness campaign.

The post went viral overnight, garnering over 1,000 shares in 24 hours.

Pictures of each resident holding a white board with their name and interests were posted online. Interests ranged from baking and crafting to collecting Barbies and telling war stories.

If you’re interested in becoming a pen pal, you can mail your letter to:

Hillside Medical Lodge

“Resident name”

300 S. Hwy 36 Bypass

Gatesville, Tx. 76528

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.