How students returning to A&M will affect COVID-19 numbers in Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University students are starting to make their way back into town.

At the Garden Apartments at Texas A&M, check-in is by appointment only and scheduled over several days.

“It was definitely fewer people than it normally would be,” said Kevin Yann, a graduate student at A&M.

With students returning, there are questions surrounding how it will affect COVID-19 numbers in Brazos County and how to avoid double counting those cases.

“So for students coming in to Texas A&M if they receive their test here in Brazos County and they have a Brazos County address then it will be reported through the Brazos County Health Department for case investigation and contact tracing regardless of what their permanent address is,” said Angela Clendenin, the co-director at the Texas A&M COVID Operations and Investigation Center.

To keep track of faculty, staff, and students who are feeling sick, have tested positive, or come in contact with someone, there’s an online portal. All of that information goes to the Texas A&M COVID Operations and Investigation Center.

“Our case investigators and contact tracers will reach out to these people, make sure there isolating according to the current C-D-C guidelines, that they’ve been tested, that they have access to tests,” said Clendenin.

Clendenin says it’s important for students to not go back home if they test positive, and for their parents to know they will be taken care of if they get sick

“Overall I think they’re doing a good job of promoting a safe environment for us in light of what’s going on,” said Yann.

Texas A&M will also keep track of their own numbers regardless of where a student or staff member gets tested or has a permanent address. Those numbers will not be reported with the county or state numbers.

