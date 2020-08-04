Hundreds of free backpacks to be handed out Tuesday in Grimes County
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Strengthening Families Brazos Valley’s annual Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway is scheduled to happen on Tuesday, August 4 at the Grimes County Fairgrounds.
The giveaway will happen from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year’s event will be a drive-through only due to COVID-19.
Area students and their families can stop by and get backpacks filled with school supplies, face masks, hand sanitizer, and latex gloves.
There will be a special guest as well. The King of the Texas Renaissance Festival is scheduled to make an appearance to help deliver backpacks.
