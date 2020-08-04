Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in southern North Carolina

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane Isaias made landfall in southern North Carolina around 11:10 PM EDT with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

As of the 11 P.M. CDT update from the National Hurricane Center, the hurricane is moving to the north-northeast at 22 mph with a minimum central pressure of 988 mb.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center of Isaias and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center keeps Isaias moving to the northeast along the U.S. east coast.

Hurricane Warnings, Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings are in effect for a good portion of the U.S. eastern coastline.

