Advertisement

Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in southern North Carolina

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane Isaias made landfall in southern North Carolina around 11:10 PM EDT with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in southern North Carolina
Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in southern North Carolina(KBTX)

As of the 11 P.M. CDT update from the National Hurricane Center, the hurricane is moving to the north-northeast at 22 mph with a minimum central pressure of 988 mb.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center of Isaias and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center keeps Isaias moving to the northeast along the U.S. east coast.

Isaias is forecasted to continue moving up the U.S. East Coast.
Isaias is forecasted to continue moving up the U.S. East Coast.(KBTX)

Hurricane Warnings, Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings are in effect for a good portion of the U.S. eastern coastline.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Non-violent offenders released from Brazos County Detention Center to slow COVID-19 spread

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Low-level inmates released at BCDC to limit COVID-19 spread

News

How students returning to A&M will affect COVID-19 numbers in Brazos County

Updated: 1 hours ago
Data will be kept at the Texas A&M COVID Operations and Investigation Center

News

Non-violent offenders released from Brazos County Detention Center to slow COVID-19 spread

Updated: 1 hours ago
BCSO is working with the DA's office to review each case.

News

How students returning to A&M will affect COVID-19 numbers in Brazos County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
With students returning, there are questions surrounding how it will affect COVID-19 numbers in Brazos County and how to avoid double counting those cases.

Latest News

News

Leon County COVID-19 testing sites in August

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Falls
COVID-19 happening in Leon County

News

Local district court to resume jury trials

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Brazos County 361st District Court Judge Steve Smith says they are doing everything they can to keep jurors safe while providing victims and the accused their day in court.

News

Bryan ISD makes changes to 2020-2021 school calendar

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
The school district will begin classes on Thursday, August 20.

News

Registration open for Lincoln Center’s After-School Program

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Be Remarkable: Local foster parents aim to help children with special and medical needs

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Bekah and John Weirich began fostering children in 2006 and opened their home to children with special and medical needs in 2012.

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 7/31

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.