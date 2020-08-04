Advertisement

Leon County COVID-19 testing sites in August

There will be several testing sites available in the county
(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By Heather Falls
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Leon County Emergency Management says there are several COVID-19 testing sites happening in August.

For the next three weeks, there will be walk up testing at the Buffalo Civic Center Monday through Friday.

The center is located at 942 N. Hill Street in Buffalo.

Tuesday, Aug. 4 there will be another walk up testing site at the Jewett Civic Center located at 111 Robinson Avenue.

Wednesday, Aug. 5 there will be a drive-thru testing site at the Leon County Expo at 3637 County Road 305 in Buffalo.

Leon County Emergency Management says that each of these sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The tests are free and no appointment is needed at this time.

For more information, contact Leon County Emergency Management at (903) 536-3158.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How students returning to A&M will affect COVID-19 numbers in Brazos County

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
With students returning, there are questions surrounding how it will affect COVID-19 numbers in Brazos County and how to avoid double counting those cases.

News

Local district court to resume jury trials

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Brazos County 361st District Court Judge Steve Smith says they are doing everything they can to keep jurors safe while providing victims and the accused their day in court.

News

Bryan ISD makes changes to 2020-2021 school calendar

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
The school district will begin classes on Thursday, August 20.

News

Registration open for Lincoln Center’s After-School Program

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Be Remarkable: Local foster parents aim to help children with special and medical needs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Bekah and John Weirich began fostering children in 2006 and opened their home to children with special and medical needs in 2012.

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 7/31

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County District Court resume jury trials

Updated: 2 hours ago
Local judges have been working on a plan to get the court room back open for trials.

News

Be Remarkable: Local foster parents aim to help children with special and medical needs

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Bryan ISD makes changes to 2020-2021 school calendar

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bryan ISD will start school August 20.

News

Registration open for Lincoln Center’s After-School Program

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Monday, registration for the Lincoln Center’s After-School Program opened, but this year will look a little different.