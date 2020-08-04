Leon County COVID-19 testing sites in August

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Leon County Emergency Management says there are several COVID-19 testing sites happening in August.

For the next three weeks, there will be walk up testing at the Buffalo Civic Center Monday through Friday.

The center is located at 942 N. Hill Street in Buffalo.

Tuesday, Aug. 4 there will be another walk up testing site at the Jewett Civic Center located at 111 Robinson Avenue.

Wednesday, Aug. 5 there will be a drive-thru testing site at the Leon County Expo at 3637 County Road 305 in Buffalo.

Leon County Emergency Management says that each of these sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The tests are free and no appointment is needed at this time.

For more information, contact Leon County Emergency Management at (903) 536-3158.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.