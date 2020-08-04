Advertisement

Local school districts providing safety plans for buses

Bryan and College Station have similar procedures in place.
School bus
School bus(Mekena Rodriguez)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Local school district transportation departments are putting in the work to make sure students and staff are safe this school year.

College Station ISD Director of Transportation Hector Silva says COVID-19 is making health a top priority.

“The biggest thing of course this year is the cleanliness and sanitizing of buses and personal protection equipment that our staff is going to be required to have,” said Silva.

Between Bryan and College Station schools nearly 10,000 students ride the bus. Depending on the number of students learning online, that number could change.

Both districts will make changes to the boarding process.

“The children that get on the bus first, they go to the back of the bus and we will load from the back to the front of the bus,” said Simeon Gates, Bryan ISD Assistant Director of Transportation.

“That way there’s as little interaction as possible between the kids when they’re on the bus,” said Silva.

There are also similar sanitizing practices in place. Bus drivers will clean between routes.

“Each driver will be provided with vital oxide, vital oxide is CDC recommended,” said Gates

Electrostatic cleaning will be done at the beginning and end of each day.

“It’s hospital grade, commercial-grade sanitizer and we’re going to be using that machine every time we finish a route,” said Silva.

College Station ISD is requiring all students and staff to wear face masks. Bryan ISD staff and students third grade and up will be required to wear masks. These rules apply on buses.

A detailed list of College Station ISD transportation procedures can be found here.

A detailed list of Bryan ISD transportation procedures can be found here.

