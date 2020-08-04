Advertisement

Madison County schools preparing for classes to resume as UT study shows them as potential hot spot

A new study from UT researchers shows Madison County could be a hot spot for the virus to spread when school resumes, but data includes figures from TDCJ.
Classes will look different this fall in Madisonville and North Zulch schools.
By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Madison County schools are getting ready for a new school year during COVID-19. A new University of Texas study shows Madison County as a potential hot spot for COVID-19 to spread as schools open. While that may seem alarming at first look, the numbers used in that report include several hundred prison inmates who have tested positive for the virus.

Students, teachers and parents know this year will be very different when classes resume.

”My son is very anxious to get back to school and to get back to normal,” said Penny Conner, whose son goes to Madisonville High School. ”I’m not as concerned as everyone seems to be.”

Madison County Emergency Management Officials tell us at last check they’ve seen 645 total cases. 430 are from TDCJ.

”For parents thinking about sending their kids back to school in the fall, I think it really makes sense to think about what’s going on in your community,” said Lauren Ancel Meyers, Ph.D., a University of Texas at Austin Researcher and Professor.

“If the virus is spreading widely anything you do out in public whether it’s going to a restaurant or sending your kid to school runs the risk of coming into contact with someone who is infected,” Meyers added.

“It definitely could be influenced by case numbers in prisons,” said Spencer Fox, Ph.D., an Associate Director of the UT COVID-19 Modeling Consortium. “If they have an estimate of those daily cases they could modify our calculation to adjust it properly, but might be an intricate calculation. To be clear, this is meant to be a rough metric, so regions will need to confirm that the metric makes sense based on their local situation.”

Meanwhile, the school districts in the county are taking precautions like new cleaning procedures to masks and face shields for teachers. In North Zulch they’ve even disabled water fountains.

”We’re very blessed to have a small community and small school and social distancing is a little easier for us than it would be for a larger district but I think as we go through the year we’re all going to have to adjust,” said Alan Andrus, North Zulch ISD Superintendent.

Both districts plan to offer in-person and virtual learning options.

“Definitely going to be different his year and so one of the things that we want to do is make it easy for our parents to be able to follow the guidelines and so we’re trying to look at the things that we’re putting in place,” said Andrus.

“There’s now precedent and that’s one thing that concerns me though is the precedent that has been set you know,” said Conner. “Is this what we’re going to fall back to every time something new comes up?”

North Zulch has pushed its first day of school back to Aug. 19. Madisonville will be looking at their school calendar and potential changes in a meeting Thursday.

We have the New York Times article on the study here.

