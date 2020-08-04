Non-violent offenders released from Brazos County Detention Center to slow COVID-19 spread

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of Monday, 38 inmates who were in the Brazos County Detention Center for non-violent crimes were released to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the jail. Jail Administrator Wayne Dicky says this is part of the next step toward mitigating the effects of the new coronavirus.

“We are actually taking it a step further and contacting anyone who was in contact with an inmate who tested positive,” said Dicky. “So that we can take that small group of people to isolate them as early as possible.”

Dicky says 41 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and 15 are waiting for results. He says eight jail staff tested positive as well, and two more are awaiting results.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Dicky says the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reached out to local law enforcement agencies to ask them to use officer discretion when it comes to arrests, to try to limit the number of people in the jail. Then, they reached out to the County Attorney and the Justices of the Peace to authorize personal bonds for non-violent A and B misdemeanors. Most recently, they reached out to the District Attorney’s office.

The Brazos County District Attorney’s office says they are reviewing every inmate’s case to determine if they are fit to be released. Jessica Escue with the DA’s office says none of the inmates released had a violent criminal history, were on parole, or from outside of the county. She added that no one with family violence or sexual violence charges were released.

Escue says those released did include low-level drug charges, low-level thefts, or unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Bryan resident Jorge Ortega says he was concerned when he heard about this decision. Three months ago, Ortega’s tires were stolen off of his truck right in front of his home.

“I think it is wrong really. They need to serve their time for their wrongs,” said Ortega.

Jail administrators say the next step they would take would be opening up more cells, moving staff around, and spreading people out even more. Dicky says they have 1,088 beds in the facility, and as of Monday, only 556 inmates.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.