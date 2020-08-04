Quick pop-up storms could bring some short term relief

After dipping to near 70 to start the week, we’re back to the more stuffy feel we have seen for most of the summer. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and a shot at some quick showers and an isolated storm or two this afternoon.

As a high pressure system that sits out over the western portion of the U.S. tries to shift eastward, little disturbances filter around it, into the State of Texas. That, combined with a boundary that tries to move down from North Texas and daytime heating will keep the rain chances alive with about a 30% shot at seeing scattered rain and storm activity through the afternoons on Tuesday and Wednesday. Other than that, temperatures sit in the upper 90s each day, but hey - were we really expecting anything different for the first week of August?

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance for isolated storms. High: 98. Heat Index: 103. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance for a few showers or storms. High: 98. Heat Index: 104. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.