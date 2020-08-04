Advertisement

Texas man accused of threatening Fort Hood mass shooting over Guillen murder

Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen was murdered on post, then dismembered and buried in rural Bell County.
Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen was murdered on post, then dismembered and buried in rural Bell County.(KWTX)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man accused of threatening a mass shooting at Fort Hood in retaliation for the slaying of a Fort Hood soldier has been released on bond, jail records showed Monday.

Mario Eloy Peña has been charged with a count of making terroristic threats, according to Bexar County jail records.

An affidavit said Peña posted on social media on July 30 that he was going to “be an active shooter” at Fort Hood near Killeen to avenge the death of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

A San Antonio police statement said investigators received calls about the post and arrested Peña on July 31.

“Military personnel were advised of said threats and took internal preventative actions,” the police statement said.

Fort Hood officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Guillén disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22. Army officials confirmed July 6 that Guillén’s remains had been found. Investigators said a fellow soldier killed her, then later killed himself, according to a federal complaint.

