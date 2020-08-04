They’re back: Chip and Joanna sign up for another season of ‘Fixer Upper’

WACO, Texas (KBTX) - Another season of the hit show “Fixer Upper” will air next year on the Magnolia Network, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced Tuesday in a Facebook post.

“We’ve got big news... A new season of #FixerUpper is coming to Magnolia Network in 2021!” the Gaines said in the post, which included a video in which Chip “surprises” Joanna with the news he committed the couple to another season of the show.

“What did you do Chip,” Joanna asks.

“I signed us up for another season of “Fixer Upper,” he replies.

“I kind of missed it,” Joanna admits.

“Let’s do it.”

The final episode of "Fixer Upper," the show that made the Gaines celebrities and made Waco a destination of tens of thousands of tourists aired in April 2018 on HGTV.

The Gaines are now working on the launch of their Magnolia Network, the debut of which has been pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new network, announced in April 19, which replaces Discovery’s DIY Network, is a joint venture between Magnolia, and Discovery, Inc., and is based in Waco and Knoxville Tenn.

