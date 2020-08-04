Treat of the Day: Shane Dickerson Carter Memorial Scholarship winners

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This year’s 2020 MCCF Shane Dickerson Carter Memorial Scholarship award winners are Natalie Marie Hasselmeier and Austin Thomas Scott of Montgomery High School.

The scholarship was established by Don Carter in memory of his late wife, Shane Dickerson Carter who was very interested in furthering the education of young people who demonstrated a “Service Above Self” attitude and commitment. Seniors from Montgomery High School are eligible to apply for this award every spring.

Ms. Hasselmeier will be studying Biomedical Sciences at Texas Tech University in the fall. During her high school career at Montgomery High School, she was an active member of MHS Student Council, National Honor Society, Interact, and Health Occupation Students of America. She qualified for both District and State while a member of MHS’ Women’s Varsity Powerlifting team and was the starting catcher for the school’s Varsity Softball team. She graduated third in her class, including a number of AP classes. Family support and encouragement during adversity was the theme of her essay.

Mr. Scott will be studying Electrical Engineering at Texas A&M University in the fall. His community and school activities included a volunteer intern at All the King’s Horses, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Interact and Psychology Club. In addition to being a UIL Science competitor in his senior year, which is invitation only, he received several academic recognitions and graduated twenty-eighth in his class. His essay focused on his volunteer mentoring experiences at the All the King’s Horse’s camps.

