18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 6 near Millican

By An'Jonae Woodson
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities have blocked off the FM 159 and Earl Rudder Freeway intersection near the Highway 6 Millican exit due to a big rig catching fire.

Officials received the call around 7:20 Wednesday morning. The driver was carrying gypsum on the way to Houston. Authorities say they are ok and weren’t injured.

An investigation is underway on what started the fire. There was only one vehicle involved.

