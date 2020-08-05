18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 6 near Millican

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities have blocked off the FM 159 and Earl Rudder Freeway intersection near the Highway 6 Millican exit due to a big rig catching fire.

Officials received the call around 7:20 Wednesday morning. The driver was carrying gypsum on the way to Houston. Authorities say they are ok and weren’t injured.

An investigation is underway on what started the fire. There was only one vehicle involved.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.