A&M student-athletes create support group for fellow Black athletes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group of Texas A&M student athletes are working together to make a change. They created B.L.U.E.print-Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence. They’re creating leadership opportunities and a sense of community for Black athletes.

The idea for the group was started by soccer player Karlina Sample. After attending a conference earlier this year she wanted to create a group for Black female athletes, but after the murder of George Floyd she decided to make the club for both men and women.

“And all of the racial injustice happening that has happened this summer and over the past couple of months is when I thought it best to make it a more inclusive for Black men and black women since we both are battling different stereotypes different types of racism through out society,” said Sample.

Along with Sample (President, Soccer) the founding members include Ciera Johnson (Vice President, Women’s Basketball), Keldrick Carper (Community Relations Coordinator, Football), Jean Jenkins (Social Media Coordinator, Women’s Track & Field) and Chase Lane (Treasurer, Football).

They’re goal is to empower Black student athletes to use their voice.

“I’ve just never used my platform to talk about it because in a sense I don’t want to have to argue somebody down on why I think my way is right in a sense. I’ve never felt like other people understood where I was coming from,” said Ciera Johnson, vice president of B.L.U.E.print.

“I think another part of it is that right now student-athletes are realizing how much power that they have and that we hold more power than we thought we did,” said Sample.

They also want to create a safe space for Black student-athletes to help them elevate and evolve into individual change agents and help them realize their knowledge and power goes beyond sports.

“I think it’s important for young kids to understand that it doesn’t matter like if you’re an athlete, a doctor, right is right,” said Johnson.

“Now we’re helping other athletes realize they’re not just here for sports and they’re more than just athletes they’re so much more than that,” said Jean Jenkins, the social media coordinator for B.L.U.E.print.

B.L.U.E.print will hold educational sessions on the second Tuesday of every month. They also have more planned events but with COVID-19 restrictions those will be in the spring and fall of 2021.

