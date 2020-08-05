Advertisement

AP source: Biden will not go to Milwaukee to accept Democratic presidential nomination

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the Colonial Early Education Program at the Colwyck Training Center, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in New Castle, Del. Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept his party’s White House nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus, according to a source.
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the Colonial Early Education Program at the Colwyck Training Center, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in New Castle, Del. Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept his party’s White House nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus, according to a source.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By BILL BARROW
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept his party’s White House nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus.

That's according to a Democrat with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity to discuss planning.

The move is the latest example of the pandemic’s sweeping effects on the 2020 presidential election and the latest blow to traditional party nominating conventions that historically have marked the start of fall general election campaigns.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Moderna expected to price COVID-19 vaccine under $40

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
Moderna anticipates pricing its COVID-19 vaccine under $40.

News

Very active hurricane season likely to continue

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Max Crawford
Colorado State University calls for an "extremely active" 2020 season.

National

Lebanon putting some Beirut port officials on house arrest after massive explosion

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and ZEINA KARAM Associated Press
The Lebanese government says it is putting an unspecified number of Beirut port officials under house arrest pending an investigation into how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate came to be stored at the port for years.

News

Watching eastern counties for isolated strong storms Wednesday

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Max Crawford
Strong wind gusts will be possible into the evening

Latest News

News

"Heroes of Covid" Exhibit-Part 3

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

"Heroes of Covid" Exhibit-Part 2

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

"Heroes of Covid" Exhibit-Part 1

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

National

Big Ten football season set to begin on Labor Day weekend

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Under the revised schedule, teams will play conference opponents they originally were set to meet and will have one additional cross-division game.

National

Beirut: Drone video shows devastation of explosion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A massive explosion ripped through central Beirut on Tuesday, killing dozens of people, injuring thousands and blowing out windows in buildings across the city.

National

How Arizona senate candidates are reaching voters during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago