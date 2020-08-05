Brazos County confirms 20 new COVID-19 cases, active cases under 500

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 20 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 451 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 46 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

19 people are currently hospitalized. Seven people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,476 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,973. There have been 31,646 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 74 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 73 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 352

77802: 341

77803: 1,132

77807: 258

77808: 192

77840: 688

77845: 913

77859: 1

77868: 8

Unknown: 56

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 80 216 Brazos 451 3,973 Burleson 52 232 Grimes 190 832 Houston 107 220 Lee 41 154 Leon 36 138 Madison 489 645 Milam 25 332 Montgomery 2,234 6,397 Robertson 119 226 San Jacinto 11 150 Trinity 39 152 Walker 681 3,104 Waller 130 406 Washington 127 498

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 424 staffed hospital beds with 125 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 38 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 73 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 80 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 216 total cases and 130 recovered cases and three deaths.

Burleson County currently has 52 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 232 total cases, and 174 cases have recovered and five deaths.

Grimes County currently has 190 active cases. There have been 832 total cases and 149 recoveries. There have been 520 total TDCJ cases.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 220 total cases of COVID-19. There are 47 active cases and 109 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has 60 active cases.

Lee County has reported 41 active cases. The county has a total of 154 cases, with 104 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Leon County currently has 36 active cases. The county has 138 total cases, with 101 recoveries and one death.

Madison County has reported 489 active cases. The county has a total of 645 cases with 154 recoveries and two deaths.

Milam County currently has 25 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 332 total cases and 307 recovered cases. There are currently three patients hospitalized, and three COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,234 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 6,397 total cases and 3,920 recovered cases. There are currently 56 people hospitalized, and there have been 71 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 119 active COVID-19 cases, with 226 total cases. Currently, 107 patients have recovered and there has been one reported death. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 70

77856 - 27

77837 - 10

76629 - 11

77867 - 0

77882 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 11 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 150 cases with 129 recoveries and 8 deaths

Trinity County currently has 39 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 152 total cases with 102 recoveries and two deaths.

Walker County has 3,104 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 681 cases are active in the community and 464 are recovered community cases. 1,959 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 130 active cases of COVID-19. There are 406 total cases and 276 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 127 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 498 total cases with 332 recoveries and 38 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 137,658 active cases and 306,262 recoveries. There have been 451,181 total cases reported and 3,884,848 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 7,261 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 78,105 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 4 at 3:45 p.m.

