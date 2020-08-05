Advertisement

Bryan ISD reflects on legacy of Mary Walraven

Walraven worked with Bryan ISD for more than two decades as a parent educator and director of Special Programs.
Mary Walraven, 1952 - 2020
By Kassandra Tucker
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD is remembering longtime educator Mary Walraven who passed away Sunday following a brief illness.

Walraven worked with Bryan ISD for more than two decades as a parent educator and director of Special Programs.

In a statement, the district said:

“Bryan ISD is saddened to learn about the passing of longtime district employee Mary Walraven. During her 24 year career with Bryan ISD, Mary impacted countless lives around Bryan ISD and left our community better than she found it. In her various positions in our school district, Mary served as the parent educator, and the supervisor then director of Special Programs, all focused on helping people, which was her passion. She is remembered around the school district for her warm smile, infectious sense of humor and great hugs. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Walraven family.”

Funeral services have been planned for Thursday, August 6 at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Live Tribute Celebration at 11:00 a.m. She’ll be laid to rest during a private ceremony at Bryan City Cemetery.

Walraven was 68 years old.

