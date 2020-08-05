Advertisement

College Station Taekwondo business offering learning pods for online students

A local business has a new option for parents who need to work, but want their children to learn virtually.
A local business is offering a new option for parents as school resumes.
A local business is offering a new option for parents as school resumes.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As a new school year nears with a global pandemic remaining, parents are facing some tough choices. Parents are dealing with options of sending kids back for in-person instruction or looking at online options. For parents who have to work during the day, that decision comes with extra challenges.

Infinity Taekwondo is looking at meeting those needs with a new program.

“So the conversation kind of got started with what we can do for the community in this new world we’re living in basically,” said Brandan Rhoades, the Owner and Instructor of Infinity Taekwondo in College Station. “What can we provide to help kids have some sense of normalcy while still keeping them safe?”

Starting next week his martial arts studio will be a new school hosting kids who are taking their lessons online with a learning pod. They’ll be supervised at the studio all day and also get instruction in the martial art.

”We know parents still have to work in most cases so our goal with it is to provide that opportunity to those parents that still have to work so they can go to work and not have to worry about their kids’ safety being in that large school district population,” said Rhoades.

Jennifer Ruiz and other parents are still looking at their back to school plans. Her kids plan to learn from home for now but she’s glad to hear about new flexible options.

”We’re just waiting to see how it goes and then if it you know it’s better then I’m all for sending them. I just right now I just want to be safe and send them you know, have online,” said Ruiz.

Other parents like Clarisa Ruiz of College Station have made the choice to have their kids return to in-person learning for now.

“This was a really tough decision to make, but I mean unfortunately not everybody does have you know someone to take care of them or where they could go so we do have to kind of take that into consideration. And I mean I have to go back to work and I really do have to send mine back and it’s kind of scary,” said Clarisa.

The cost for the program at Infinity Taekwondo is expected to be about $100 a week. They are focusing on students at who are signed up for online learning at International Leadership of Texas and College Station ISD.

”We’re going to allow any school district that is compatible with that online model to participate,” said Rhoades. “We kind of talked to some of our parents and it was actually one of our parent’s ideas to come up with the learning pods.”

Enrollment will be limited to 18 students for social distancing and safety purposes. Your child does not need any Taekwondo experience to learn there. Rhoades said they are encouraging new students to the sport.

We have more information on the learning pod program here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Treat of the Day: Dana Hoyt wins Athena Award

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Sam Houston State University President Dana Hoyt was recently awarded the 2020 ATHENA award from the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce.

News

Local parents adapting to new school supplies list

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
School supply list may look different this year for students making the switch to online learning.

News

A&M student-athletes create support group for fellow Black athletes

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
A group of Texas A&M student athletes are working together to make a change. They created B.L.U.E.print-Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence. They’re creating leadership opportunities and a sense of community for Black athletes.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Junior League’s Stuff the Bus project collecting school supplies for BCS students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Junior League of Bryan College Station is hosting their annual Stuff the Buss project, collecting school supplies for local elementary and intermediate school children.

News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 8/5

Updated: 2 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago

Coronavirus

Brazos County confirms 20 new COVID-19 cases, active cases under 500

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.