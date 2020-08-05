Disinfecting drone to be used to sanitize Kyle Field, other facilities amid pandemic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As fans and players return to Kyle Field during the coronavirus pandemic, the university is taking extra safety measures to ensure a safe yet enjoyable experience for everyone.

One way they’re doing it is by working with Lucid Drone Technologies, a drone company based out of North Carolina. The company’s CEO and co-founder, Andrew Ashur, said the university will be leasing one of their disinfecting drones to use in their facilities, including Kyle Field and Reed Arena.

Ashur says this is how it would work: “You fill the onboard tank with the chemical solution. You are then able to fly over the seats and spray those seats much more quickly than you can with traditional methods. Depending on the venue, it’s usually about 20 times faster, so it saves you a tremendous amount of time and a whole lot of operational headaches in the process.”

He says the company is in College Station for a two-day training session with A&M facility staff on how to properly use their drone.

“Their facilities staff is growing very comfortable and comfortable in using the technology and will just continue to do more practice flights tomorrow to make sure they’re all up and running,” said Ashur.

Asher said they're training university facility staff to use these drones beyond Kyle Field.

“For any facility they may see fit, what our goal is to train them on how to operate in different environments so that they can use it across campus as appropriate,” said Ashur.

Asher tells KBTX their main hope is to do the most amount of good with their technology.

“We started this company really trying to save lives. We originally used drones to clean the exterior of buildings. So we always were founded on this humanitarian mission and now to have the opportunity to scale our solution across the country and try and just continue saving lives with our innovative technology, it’s really what drives our company and what drives all of us,” said Ashur.

