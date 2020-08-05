Easterwood Airport holds TSA PreCheck enrollment event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Easterwood Airport is holding a TSA PreCheck signup event from August 4-8.

The event is being held near the baggage claim area of the airport from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. As of right now, airport representatives say all of their signups are full. There is a possibility to be able to sign up as a walk-in if an appointment doesn’t show up, but it’s not guaranteed.

Easterwood Airport Director of Security Ryan Clements says this event is an exciting kick-off for the airport’s new PreCheck line. Clements says having PreCheck allows the travel experience to be a bit more smooth.

“Taking your belt off, taking your shoes off, a lot of those little things you get to keep on and keep your tablets and laptops inside the bag,” said Clements. “It’s a faster process during TSA, which a lot of people love because it is the most stressful part of flying sometimes for folks.”

If you missed this week’s event, airport officials say they are looking at holding another event in February. You can also sign up at Austin or Houston airports. More information on how to do that can be found on the TSA website.

