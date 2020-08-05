Advertisement

FAA: Boeing pressured safety workers at SC aircraft plant

A Boeing 737 MAX jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight Monday, June 29, 2020, in Seattle. Federal regulators on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 outlined a list of design changes they will require in the Boeing 737 Max to fix safety issues that were discovered after two deadly crashes that led to the worldwide grounding of the plane.
A Boeing 737 MAX jet heads to a landing at Boeing Field following a test flight Monday, June 29, 2020, in Seattle. Federal regulators on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 outlined a list of design changes they will require in the Boeing 737 Max to fix safety issues that were discovered after two deadly crashes that led to the worldwide grounding of the plane.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Federal officials are seeking to fine Boeing $1.25 million, saying Wednesday that company managers pressured employees who were designated to perform safety-related work at a South Carolina plant.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that for nearly two years Boeing made employees doing safety checks report to managers who weren't in position to oversee the work.

The FAA said in another instance earlier this year, Boeing pressured or interfered with employees who were doing a safety inspection of a Boeing 787-9 jetliner at the plant in North Charleston.

The allegations stem from Boeing's operation of a long-standing FAA program in which the agency relies on manufacturers' employees to carry out some safety-related tests and analysis. The approach has come under scrutiny in Congress since two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 Max jets.

Some lawmakers say letting company employees do safety analysis amounts to self-regulation, and Congress is considering changes in the FAA’s use and oversight of those company employees.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Treat of the Day: Dana Hoyt wins Athena Award

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Sam Houston State University President Dana Hoyt was recently awarded the 2020 ATHENA award from the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce.

National

Negligence probed in deadly Beirut blast amid public anger

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and ZEINA KARAM Associated Press
The Lebanese government says it is putting an unspecified number of Beirut port officials under house arrest pending an investigation into how 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate came to be stored at the port for years.

News

College Station Taekwondo business offering learning pods for online students

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
Starting next week Infinity Taekwondo will be a new school hosting kids who are taking their lessons online with a learning pod.

News

Local parents adapting to new school supplies list

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
School supply list may look different this year for students making the switch to online learning.

Latest News

News

A&M student-athletes create support group for fellow Black athletes

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
A group of Texas A&M student athletes are working together to make a change. They created B.L.U.E.print-Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence. They’re creating leadership opportunities and a sense of community for Black athletes.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

38,000 pounds of imported ground beef under recall

Updated: 1 hours ago
More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef imported to the United States from Canada is being recalled because it may not have been properly inspected.

News

Junior League’s Stuff the Bus project collecting school supplies for BCS students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Junior League of Bryan College Station is hosting their annual Stuff the Buss project, collecting school supplies for local elementary and intermediate school children.

National Politics

Virus aid: Where things stand in high-level Washington talks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
After more than a week’s worth of meetings, at least some clarity is emerging in the bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill.