“It’s crazy” Trump says of Nevada’s mail-in voting decision

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
THE WHITE HOUSE (Gray DC) - In a broadcast exclusive, Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro pressed President Donald Trump on the issue of mail-in-voting.

The president said he believes universal mail-in ballots are “very, very dangerous.” He called Nevada’s plan to allow all active voters to vote by mail “crazy” and plans to sue the state over the decision.

President Trump said he doesn’t believe the U.S. Postal Service is prepared to safely handle a large influx of mail-in-ballots. He also called into question the efficiency of the process.

States that allow mail-in voting generally have security measures in place like using barcodes, tracking ballots, matching signatures, and keeping voter rolls up-to-date.

On Tuesday, the president also said he believes Florida’s mail-in system is safe and secure, because the state has nearly 20 years of experience allowing mail-in voting.

