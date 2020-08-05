Junior League’s Stuff the Bus project collecting school supplies for BCS students

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Junior League of Bryan College Station is hosting their annual Stuff the Buss project, collecting school supplies for local elementary and intermediate school children.

The Junior League says that now, more than ever, it is critical to get these supplies to children, as teachers will not be able to “share” their supplies among students like they normally would.

The Stuff the Bus drive will be held from Aug. 5-7 at three Blue Baker Locations.

Location Date Time 4500 Mills Park Circle

College Station, TX 77845 August 5 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. 201 Dominik Dr

College Station, TX 77840 August 6 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. 800 University Dr. E #100

College Station TX, 77840 August 7 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Besides dropping off school supplies, there are three other ways to be part of the drive:

Scan a QR Code on the Stuff the Bus donation tear pads at participating business locations to give a monetary donation. The QR Code will be live until Aug. 31.

Make a monetary donation to Stuff the Bus school supply drive on our website at www.jlbcs.org

Buy Stuff the Bus cookies at all three Blue Baker locations. All proceeds go to JLBCS to support the Stuff the Bus school supply drive.

If you have a child in College Station or Bryan ISD in need of school supplies, the Junior League of Bryan College Station says to communicate that need to your child’s school. JLBCS sends all of the donated supplies directly to the school districts to distribute it to the students.

