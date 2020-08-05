Advertisement

Junior League’s Stuff the Bus project collecting school supplies for BCS students

(WITN)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Junior League of Bryan College Station is hosting their annual Stuff the Buss project, collecting school supplies for local elementary and intermediate school children.

The Junior League says that now, more than ever, it is critical to get these supplies to children, as teachers will not be able to “share” their supplies among students like they normally would.

The Stuff the Bus drive will be held from Aug. 5-7 at three Blue Baker Locations.

LocationDateTime
4500 Mills Park Circle
College Station, TX 77845		August 5 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
201 Dominik Dr
College Station, TX 77840		August 6 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
800 University Dr. E #100
College Station TX, 77840		August 7 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Besides dropping off school supplies, there are three other ways to be part of the drive:

  • Scan a QR Code on the Stuff the Bus donation tear pads at participating business locations to give a monetary donation. The QR Code will be live until Aug. 31.
  • Make a monetary donation to Stuff the Bus school supply drive on our website at www.jlbcs.org
  • Buy Stuff the Bus cookies at all three Blue Baker locations. All proceeds go to JLBCS to support the Stuff the Bus school supply drive.

If you have a child in College Station or Bryan ISD in need of school supplies, the Junior League of Bryan College Station says to communicate that need to your child’s school. JLBCS sends all of the donated supplies directly to the school districts to distribute it to the students.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 8/5

Updated: 1 hour ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago

Coronavirus

Brazos County confirms 20 new COVID-19 cases, active cases under 500

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Latest News

News

Walmart parking-lot cinema coming to College Station

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
College Station will get the drive-in movie experience twice at the end of the month

News

Experience colorful portaits of frontline workers in College Station

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
The Arts Council of Brazos Valley is hosting the exhibit "Heroes of COVID."

News

College Station police reopen Harvey Road after major accident

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
College Station police have opened Harvey Road after a major accident took place around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

News

Very active hurricane season likely to continue

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
Colorado State University calls for an "extremely active" 2020 season.

News

Watching eastern counties for isolated strong storms Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
Strong wind gusts will be possible into the evening

News

"Heroes of Covid" Exhibit-Part 3

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.