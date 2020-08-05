Plenty of heat, isolated strong storm possible east

As has been the story the past couple of days, the rain certainly isn’t for all and only a select few are getting in on some much needed rain. But, the chance is still decent through Wednesday that more could pick up on some rain by the late afternoon and early evening hours. A stalled out boundary sits across our northeast and southeastern counties providing a focus for this daily shot at rain and storms and will linger across the area through Wednesday before lifting up towards the north.

As energy dives out out of North Texas it couples with the daytime heating and a focus to spark up these showers and storms by mid to late Wednesday afternoon starting in our eastern counties and then drifting westward through the evening. Daytime highs are still expected to sit in the upper 90s to near 100° by the afternoon with not much relief from the heat or humidity is in sight down the road as we statistically start the warmest part of the year.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for a few showers or storms. High: 98. Heat Index: 105. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for isolated storms. High: 97. Heat Index: 106. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 76. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

