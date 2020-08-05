Advertisement

Local businesses, law enforcement say not many issues regarding mask mandate

Not following Gov. Abbott's mandate can lead to a fine of up to $250.
BCS mask mandate
BCS mask mandate(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local law enforcement and business owners say they are not seeing much push back from the community one month after the mask mandate was put in place.

Officials with the College Station Police Department say in the last month, officers have responded to calls involving people not wearing a mask in public.

The Bryan Police Department says they responded to one call Monday. They say when they respond to calls regarding the mandate, they try to educate those involved about what the order entails.

Governor Greg Abbott’s statewide mandate gives cities the ability to give a warning the first time. But after multiple offenses, people can get up to a $250 fine. Both Bryan and College Station PD say they have not given any citations.

Some local business owners say the day-to-day enforcement ultimately falls in their lap.

Buck Buchanan, owner of The Corner of Time in Downtown Bryan, says customers have been fairly easy to work with regarding this mandate.

“We posted signage on the door and people have adhered to it, and have been very comfortable with it so far,” said Buchanan.

Buchanan says it is a bit concerning knowing there is a possibility he could get a fine if customers refuse to wear a mask inside his store, but he knows he can rely on authorities to handle it if he has to call them.

Bryan and College Station PD say to call their non-emergency number to report any issues regarding the mandate. Bryan Police can be reached at (979) 209-5300. College Station Police can be reached at (979) 764-3600.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bryan ISD reflects on legacy of Mary Walraven

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kassandra Tucker
"During her 24 year career with Bryan ISD, Mary impacted countless lives around Bryan ISD and left our community better than she found it."

News

Disinfecting drone to be used to sanitize Kyle Field, other facilities amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Easterwood Airport holds TSA PreCheck enrollment event

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
TSA precheck event in Easterwood

News

Easterwood Airport holds TSA Pre-check enrollment event

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Local businesses, law enforcement say not many issues regarding mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Disinfecting drone to be used to sanitize Kyle Field, other facilities amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
Texas A&M University will be leasing a disinfecting drone from Lucid Drone Technologies to sanitize their facilities including Kyle Field and Reed Arena amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Tuesday Night Weather Update 8/4

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday Night Weather Update 8/4 | News Three At Ten

News

Texas medical board warns physicians who claim COVID-19 cure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Texas board that licenses doctors has warned physicians that it could take action against anyone who falsely advertises a cure for COVID-19.

News

School district sends notice to parents about confirmed COVID-19 case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
A student athlete has tested positive for COVID-19 in Somerville. Here's what the school district is doing in response.

News

Madison County schools preparing for classes to resume as UT study shows them as potential hot spot

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
A new study from UT researchers shows Madison County could be a hot spot for the virus to spread when school resumes, but data includes figures from TDCJ.