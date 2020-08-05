Local businesses, law enforcement say not many issues regarding mask mandate

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local law enforcement and business owners say they are not seeing much push back from the community one month after the mask mandate was put in place.

Officials with the College Station Police Department say in the last month, officers have responded to calls involving people not wearing a mask in public.

The Bryan Police Department says they responded to one call Monday. They say when they respond to calls regarding the mandate, they try to educate those involved about what the order entails.

Governor Greg Abbott’s statewide mandate gives cities the ability to give a warning the first time. But after multiple offenses, people can get up to a $250 fine. Both Bryan and College Station PD say they have not given any citations.

Some local business owners say the day-to-day enforcement ultimately falls in their lap.

Buck Buchanan, owner of The Corner of Time in Downtown Bryan, says customers have been fairly easy to work with regarding this mandate.

“We posted signage on the door and people have adhered to it, and have been very comfortable with it so far,” said Buchanan.

Buchanan says it is a bit concerning knowing there is a possibility he could get a fine if customers refuse to wear a mask inside his store, but he knows he can rely on authorities to handle it if he has to call them.

Bryan and College Station PD say to call their non-emergency number to report any issues regarding the mandate. Bryan Police can be reached at (979) 209-5300. College Station Police can be reached at (979) 764-3600.

