Local parents adapting to new school supplies list

Recent studies show parents will spend more during the pandemic.
Online learning
Online learning(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -This year’s back to school shopping might look a little different depending on which learning option your student will use.

Recent studies show as students switch to online learning, parents can expect to spend more money on school supplies.

Parents like Suzette Moser say they're preparing for higher demand on things like electronics.

"One thing we've changed this year is that we're planning to allow for enough time, maybe not as many options being available due to reduced inventory at different locations, also trying to couple that with online and allow for delivery dates," said Moser.

Moser says her kids will do in-person learning but they’re preparing to make a switch if needed.

“What do we need for technical support and items at home in case after six weeks we do have to return to more of the online distant learning,” said Moser.

Texas A&M University Director of Research Center for Retail Studies, Venky Shankar says stores can expect to see a decrease in typical school supplies spending.

“The high ticket items like computing supplies and online related items might go up however, the demand for clothing items might drop,” said Shankar.

A recent study done by the National Retail Federation states that on average families spend $696.70, this year they predict parents will spend an average of $789.49.

"There might be a restricted budget for a lot of parents. So back to school spending might be a lot lower as we go forward and they are focused to spend on these high ticket items," said Shankar.

Moser says they're trying to make this year's back to school shopping as normal as possible.

“Really trying to help the kids find things that will make them feel excited to return back to school but also giving them some comfort too in case we have to return to online learning,” said Moser.

