Advertisement

NBA bubble is working

NBA
NBA(MGN/Pixabay)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida (AP) -- The NBA’s bubble is still working. The league released its latest results Wednesday for coronavirus tests performed on players participating in the restarted season at Walt Disney World and the numbers are still perfect.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, heads to the basket as Boston Celtics' Daniel Theis defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, heads to the basket as Boston Celtics' Daniel Theis defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)(Ashley Landis | AP)

Of the 343 players tested since results were last announced July 29, none has been confirmed positive. That means no player has tested positive since entering the so-called bubble last month.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Some Fall Sports Championships still possible

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday directed each division of the association to decide independently by August 21 whether it will be able to conduct championship events safely in fall sports such as soccer, volleyball and lower levels of football during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

UConn becomes 1st FBS program to cancel football over virus

Updated: 5 hours ago
The University of Connecticut has canceled its 2020-2021 football season, becoming the first FBS program to suspend football because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Bombers Take Game One in San Antonio

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers are one win away from the TCL championship game following a 6-3 road win against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas.

Sports

Doncic’s triple-double sends Mavericks past Kings in OT

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Luka Doncic punctuated a triple-double by making the tiebreaking shot with 1:57 left in overtime Tuesday and leading the Dallas Mavericks past the Sacramento Kings, 114-110.

Latest News

Sports

SEC announces new fall preseason football practice schedule

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Southeastern Conference today announced adjusted dates for preseason football activities for SEC schools with the first allowable practice now scheduled for August 17. The new SEC calendar provides student-athletes with more days off than required by the NCAA and fewer practices than permitted by current NCAA rules.

Sports

Batson looks to become youngest Cornhole Professional

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
Rudder sophomore Kaleb Batson has been playing cornhole for three years and has gotten pretty good at it. So good, that this week he will be competitng at a pro qualifier tournament in Rockhill, South Carolina, in hopes of becoming the youngest professional Cornhole player in the American Cornhole League.

Sports

Bombers gear up for TCL playoffs

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The TCL South champs will play San Antonio Flying Chanclas Tuesday

Sports

Batson looks to become youngest Cornhole Professional

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Rudder sophomore Kaleb Batson has been playing cornhole for three years and has gotten pretty good at it.

Sports

Bombers gear up for TCL playoffs

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
The Brazos Valley Bombers start the Texas Collegiate League playoffs this week. The Bombers won the South Division and will play the San Antonio Flying Chanclas in game one of their best of three series in San Antonio starting Tuesday.

Sports

Community celebrates Merrill Green’s 90th Birthday

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Family and friends were able to celebrate former Bryan High head football coach Merrill Green’s 90th birthday on Saturday with a drive by parade.