NBA bubble is working

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida (AP) -- The NBA’s bubble is still working. The league released its latest results Wednesday for coronavirus tests performed on players participating in the restarted season at Walt Disney World and the numbers are still perfect.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, heads to the basket as Boston Celtics' Daniel Theis defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool) (Ashley Landis | AP)

Of the 343 players tested since results were last announced July 29, none has been confirmed positive. That means no player has tested positive since entering the so-called bubble last month.

