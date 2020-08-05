Roads blocked on Harvey Road, Highway 6 Frontage Road due to major accident, CSPD asking people to avoid area
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police officers are currently working a major accident at Harvey Road and Highway 6 Frontage Road, according to a tweet from the College Station Police Department account.
Officers have blocked off all of Harvey Road from the Post Oak Mall entrance to the East Feeder Road of Highway 6.
College Station officers are asking people to avoid the area.
More information on this story will be updated as it is received.
